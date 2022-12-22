Senate immigration showdown ends with Title 42 stalemate

Congressional inaction on immigration sparked yet another Senate showdown over the so-called Title 42 border expulsion directive, prolonging a legislative stalemate on the issue and paving the way for U.S. border policy to likely be decided in the courts.

The Senate shot down a pair of proposed amendments to the fiscal 2023 government spending bill on Thursday, both of which would have extended the pandemic-related directive that has been used for nearly three years to expel asylum-seekers at U.S. borders.

The rejection of the amendments came after hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations. The approval of either amendment would have doomed the spending bill with more progressive House Democrats who support an end to the Title 42 policy.

Ultimately, Democratic leaders embraced a “side by side” amendment agreement that allowed moderate Democrats who are supportive of the Title 42 policy to vote to keep it in place while also ensuring the extension would be excluded from the final bill.

The deal echoed a similar agreement that lawmakers struck when considering Title 42 amendments to a budget reconciliation bill in August. It leaves in place the status quo for the policy, as the Supreme Court considers whether to halt a lower court ruling that would force the government to end the program.