House Republicans plan first hearing on Biden border policies

House Republicans announced on Thursday the first oversight hearing on U.S.-Mexico border security for next month and demanded a trove of records from the past two years, as they start to hammer the Biden administration on its immigration policies.

Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday that slammed the Biden administration for what he described as its “failure to resolve the worst border crisis in American history.”

Comer asked the secretary to turn over documents and communications, dating back to when President Joe Biden took office, related to the numbers of migrants who cross the border without authorization, plans to secure the border, partnerships with organizations who help migrants and immigration enforcement priorities.

Comer also announced that the oversight committee will hold a hearing the week of Feb. 6 to investigate the Biden administration’s border policies, with four chief U.S. Border Patrol agents invited to testify.

“Republicans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for this ongoing humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis that has turned every town into a border town,” Comer said in a news release.