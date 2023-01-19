Treasury launches ‘extraordinary measures’ to delay debt limit

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen initiated special accounting tools Thursday to extend the government's ability to borrow as the federal debt bumped into a $31.4 trillion statutory limit.

The bookkeeping maneuvers employed by Treasury suspend investments in several government accounts, temporarily reducing the amount of debt below the borrowing ceiling and preventing additional debt from being added.

That in turn provides "headroom" for Treasury to borrow hundreds of billions of dollars more which, combined with tax revenue, is used to make payments to bondholders, pay Social Security benefits, cover the costs of government agencies and programs and other obligations.

Yellen told Congress last week the debt limit would be reached Thursday, and her agency would start deploying extraordinary measures then. Due to the challenges of forecasting government payments and receipts months into the future, she said it's uncertain how long the measures would last. But she said it's "unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June."

The accounting tools Yellen put in place Thursday are part of a "debt issuance suspension period" set to last through June 5. But she reiterated that it wasn't yet clear how long Congress would have until they need to act.