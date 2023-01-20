Sen. Tim Kaine to seek a third term

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said he would seek a third term on Friday, a decision likely to provide some relief to fellow Democrats who face a difficult map in their effort to keep their majority in 2024.

“I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I got a whole lot more I want to do,” Kaine told reporters in Richmond after a roundtable on economic development.

Kaine said he had “been really grappling with what to do” but made a final decision last week. He told three members of his staff two days ago and the rest on Thursday night. He said it was an “unusual” type of the eight-year commitment he would make to run again and noted that making that kind of decision at age 64 is “different than at age 53 or 42.”

“Having made the decision, I’m all in. I’m ready to run very, very vigorously,” he said. “I’m ready to keep serving very rigorously.”

Senate Democrats, who grew their majority to a one-seat advantage that won’t have to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break tie votes last year, will mostly be playing defense in 2024 because of the number of seats up in states that went Republican in the 2020 presidential race. While Virginia remains a battleground state in the initial ratings by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, Kaine’s decision helps shore up a seat that would be more difficult for Republicans to flip with an incumbent running.