McCarthy names Michael Guest to lead Ethics panel as George Santos questions loom

Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi will chair the House Ethics Committee in the 118th Congress, Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Monday.

“As Chair, he will work to maintain standards and restore the integrity of this institution,” the speaker wrote in a tweet. “He will put the mission of the People’s House above all else and will help deliver transparency to the American people.”

The move comes as House Republicans continue organizing committee structures after a lengthy floor process to elect McCarthy as speaker. Guest was the Ethics panel’s ranking member for the final few months of the 117th Congress after the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.

Among the panel’s most pressing matters is what to do about freshman Rep. George Santos. The New York Republican has acknowledged falsehoods in a wide range of his biographical details, include his education, his business career, his religion — and even the circumstances and date of his mother’s death.