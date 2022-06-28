What happened in Tuesday’s elections in seven states

Primaries on Tuesday settled intraparty battles in Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma and Utah and filled a vacant seat in Nebraska.

Highlights of races involving vulnerable incumbents or open seats are below. This report will be updated.

Colorado

O’Dea beats Hanks for Senate nod: Construction company owner Joe O’Dea won the Republican primary to challenge Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in November. O’Dea was leading state Rep. Ron Hanks 57 percent to 43 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 7:35 p.m. Mountain time. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the November race Solid Democratic, but National Republicans think it could be competitive in a climate that favors Republicans, and their hopes of winning the seat increase with the more moderate O’Dea as the nominee.

Boebert brushes off challenge: Lightning rod GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert survived a primary in the 3rd District against state Sen. Don Coram, who touted his ability to work across party lines. Boebert had 64 percent to Coram’s 36 percent when the AP called the race at 7:36 p.m. Mountain time.

Lamborn renominated: Rep. Doug Lamborn defeated three Republican primary challengers to retain his 5th District seat. Lamborn had 50 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 7:52 p.m. Mountain time. State Rep. Dave Williams was in second with 31 percent.