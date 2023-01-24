Chairman Gallagher outlines China committee’s agenda

The head of the newly created House committee centered on strategic competition with China expects the panel will lay down “supporting fire” to elevate the importance of selling military equipment to Taiwan.

Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., says his committee will occupy two lanes: owning niche topics — such as banning social media app TikTok — and shining a spotlight on discussions and work already being championed in the House, such as the importance of enhancing “hard power west of the international dateline.”

“How do we prevent Taiwan's future from becoming Ukraine's present? I think it's going to be a theme of what we do on this committee,” he said in an interview Friday.

Formed with strong bipartisan support at a time when the conservative wing of the chamber’s Republican caucus has expressed skepticism toward bolstering the defense topline, the 16-member Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party will tackle a wide range of issues on the military, economy, technology and more.

The committee, which has drawn concern that its establishment could further anti-Chinese discrimination, builds on the preceding China Task Force, led by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.