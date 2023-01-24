GOP-led states challenge Biden’s new migration ‘parole’ program

A group of 20 Republican-led states urged a Texas federal court Tuesday to strike down a recent government program that allows migrants from certain countries to apply for temporary immigration status, in yet another suit against the administration’s immigration efforts.

Texas and other states argue in the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, that the Department of Homeland Security exceeded its legal authority when it rolled out the migration initiative.

The program, announced earlier this month, is the administration’s latest attempt to deter asylum-seekers from crossing the border without authorization. It would permit a combined 30,000 migrants per month from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, who have American sponsors, to apply to come to the U.S. for up to two years under a temporary status known as parole.

In turn, the government also would have the authority to expel back to Mexico the same number of migrants from those countries each month if they cross the border without authorization.

But the states argued that the migration initiative “amounts to the creation of a new visa program” that will allow hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the country per year who would not have otherwise been eligible.