Antitrust one of many issues that kept Google lobbyists busy

In the months leading up to this week’s announcement that the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, the technology giant spent $2.7 million on federal lobbying, including on antitrust matters, recent public disclosures show.

That investment in federal lobbying, which totaled $10.9 million for all of 2022, represents a decline compared to what Google spent just a few years ago. In 2018, Google reported spending $21.2 million on federal lobbying, but the following year reported a 44 percent slide in spending as it restructured its K Street operation. It has not rebounded since then.

The company’s political action committee, too, has raised and spent less, according to campaign finance disclosures.

The lawsuit against Google — alleging that the company squashed rivals with anticompetitive digital advertising practices for 15 years — received bipartisan praise from lawmakers, including the incoming chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“The tech monopoly has gotten away with complete market dominance — in the case of Google, 90 percent of the ad market … for too long,” Klobuchar said. “We just gave the Justice Department additional resources, and we are glad they will be using them.”