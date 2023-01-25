House GOP aims to tie oil reserve sales to public land drilling

The House on Wednesday may begin consideration of a bill that would alter the president’s authority to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden has said he would veto it.

The bill, introduced by House Energy and Commerce Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., would require the government to approve a plan to increase drilling on federal lands and waters prior to any nonemergency drawdown of the SPR. The percentage of public lands and offshore waters leased would be required to increase by the same percentage as any drawdown from the SPR.

The Energy secretary would be required to develop the plan in coordination with the secretaries of Agriculture, Interior and Defense.

Though unlikely to advance in the Senate, the bill gives House Republicans an opportunity to criticize administration policies governing drilling on public land.

Republicans criticized the Biden administration’s decision to tap the SPR last year in response to a spike in gas prices spurred partly by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The drawdown was conducted under emergency authority.