‘Not fly-over country’: Dingell and other Midwestern Democrats start Heartland Caucus

Debbie Dingell’s quest for a leadership position within the House Democratic Caucus came with a map.

The image, shared by Dingell in November as she was vying for the coveted vice chair position, is of the United States, with stars denoting the districts represented by Democratic House and committee leaders.

The map shows clusters in California, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions; a smattering of stars in the Southeast and Pacific Northwest; and a total void in the middle of the country.

It’s evidence to Dingell, who lost her vice chair bid to Ted Lieu, a Californian, of a coastal bias within the party that she hopes to correct with the creation of the Heartland Caucus, one of the 118th Congress’ newest member groups.

Dingell announced plans for the group in December and officially launched the caucus at a press conference Wednesday. It’s composed largely of members from the Great Lakes region seeking to remind their party leaders that they are “not fly-over country,” as Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, and several of her colleagues, put it.