In most diverse Congress in history, staff representation lags 

The 118th Congress is the most diverse in history, with a quarter of members identifying as nonwhite. But disparities persist as lawmakers choose the people who really run things behind the scenes — their staff.

Just 18 percent of top staff for new and returning members are people of color, according to data compiled by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. That’s significantly lower than the 40 percent of Americans nationwide.

This freshman class is not outpacing the previous crop of new members when it comes to hiring racially diverse candidates for top roles, the Joint Center found.

There are bright spots in the data: Top staff working for returning members of the House and Senate are more diverse in this Congress than the last. And certain groups, like the Congressional Asian Pacific American Staff Association, have celebrated key new hires. This month, Sonali Desai was named executive director of the House Democratic Caucus, while Moh Sharma became director of member services for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“We’ve definitely made really great strides this Congress,” said Maureen “Mo” Elinzano, co-president of CAPASA and communications director for Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif. “We’re always so proud when progress is made. But there’s more that should be done.”