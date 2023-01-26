Sen. John Cornyn blames White House for some judicial vacancies

Republican Sen. John Cornyn put the blame Thursday on the White House — and not his office — for delays in nominating judges for federal courts in Texas, as Democrats have asked for cooperation from Republicans to fill vacancies in red states.

Those open positions are receiving renewed attention as Senate Democrats, armed with an expanded 51-seat majority, plan to make judicial nominations a priority this Congress. The White House has had trouble appointing judges to federal district courts in states with two Republican senators.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin has stressed bipartisanship on district court nominees this session, an approach incoming ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has backed at panel meetings this week.

But Cornyn, in comments during Thursday’s meeting, argued the White House has not been diligent about filling certain judicial openings. Plus, the Texas Republican said there’s a lack of contact from the administration, too.

In previous Democratic administrations, a White House counsel has reached out to members of the Judiciary Committee to establish some communication and rapport, Cornyn said.