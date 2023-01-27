‘Howdy do, fellow kids!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Both chambers returned to Capitol Hill this week as the 118th Congress finally kicked into gear. Highlights of this episode of Congressional Hits and Misses include Senate Judiciary Committee members’ evoking a classic “30 Rock” joke after pandering to Taylor Swift and her fans during a hearing on Ticketmaster’s alleged monopoly, members getting canceled from other panel assignments, and a caffeinated Rep. David Schweikert musing on the House floor after a long session that everyone might be “too damn cranky around here.”