House GOP rhetoric worries housing advocates about HUD funding 

House Republicans’ vow to use the debt ceiling negotiations to extract spending concessions from Democrats has housing advocates worried about cuts targeting crucial programs amid a strained supply and elevated rents.

The stakes are especially high for the Housing and Urban Development Department because the cost of maintaining some of its biggest programs, such as rental vouchers, at their existing level increases each year as rents rise, advocates said.

“Depending on how they do it, it could result in resources being taken away from households that are already receiving housing assistance,” said Sarah Saadian, the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s senior vice president of public policy. “At a time where we're seeing rising rents, eviction rates that are reaching pre-pandemic levels, homelessness is on the rise in many communities, this is the exact time where Congress should be expanding resources, expanding housing resources, not cutting them back.”

At stake is billions of dollars HUD uses to fund housing programs each year, including maintenance of the public housing system, rental vouchers, homelessness assistance, and grant programs for state and local affordable housing and other community initiatives. In fiscal 2023, Congress provided HUD with $58.2 billion in discretionary spending, with about half going to subsidize rent for 2.3 million low-income households through the Section 8 voucher program.

Although Republicans control only one chamber of Congress, they’ve vowed to use the threat of default to extract spending concessions from the White House and Senate Democrats in negotiations to raise the debt ceiling.