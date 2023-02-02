Lawmakers outline cyber priorities for Pentagon

Lawmakers say addressing recruitment and retention challenges tied to the Pentagon’s cyber forces is among their top priorities within the military software and information technology landscape this Congress.

But they also want to see a host of other issues — including international cyber diplomacy and the Defense Department’s ability to leverage data to boost decision-making — make the agendas of the House and Senate Armed Services cyber panels in the months ahead.

While the rosters for Senate Armed Services subcommittees haven’t yet been announced publicly, a handful of members, including the new chairman of the House Armed Services’ Cyber, Information Technology and Innovation panel, outlined their areas of focus in interviews and statements this week.

Many of the issues on lawmakers’ radar are touched by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which has seen the deployment of dual-use technologies that have both commercial and military applications, as well as showcased the need for robust defensive and offensive capabilities to counter and deter cyberattacks.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., who chairs the House cyber panel, also drew a link between the subcommittee’s jurisdiction and the need to counter China.