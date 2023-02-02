Lawmakers stumble on data privacy as another tech CEO to testify

House lawmakers are set to meet next month with the CEO of TikTok at a hearing to probe whether one of the most popular apps in the world shares Americans’ data with China and whether it harms young children, the latest face-off between members of Congress and the head of a large social media platform.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, who has made Big Tech accountability a key part of her agenda, said Monday that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew would appear before the committee for the first time on March 23.

“ByteDance-owned TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data,” Rodgers said, referring to TikTok’s Chinese parent company. “Americans deserve to know how these actions impact their privacy and data security, as well as what actions TikTok is taking to keep our kids safe from online and offline harms.”

It’s not just Republican lawmakers.

“There is evidence that TikTok secretly monitors users, collects sensitive personal information, and shares such information with adversarial actors like the Chinese Communist Party,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., the top Democrat on the Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee, said in an email. “We cannot let them use TikTok to exploit and manipulate Americans. We need answers.”