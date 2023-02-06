McCarthy, House Republicans reframe debt limit strategy

House Republicans have started downplaying their desire to cut spending in conjunction with lifting the debt limit, seeking to reframe their strategy as targeting “waste” and finding “efficiencies.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech Monday evening from a corridor outside his office known as the “speaker’s balcony hallway,” in which he described the national debt as “the greatest threat” to the nation’s future.

But not once did McCarthy say Republicans would “cut” spending. The only time he used that word specifically was to say: “Cuts to Medicare and Social Security, they're off the table.”

Instead, the speaker referenced “wasteful Washington spending” at least three times in his 10-minute remarks and reiterated his oft-used refrain about seeking a “responsible” solution to the need to lift the debt limit.

“We must move towards a balanced budget that insists on genuine accountability for every dollar we spend. Future generations deserve nothing less,” McCarthy said. “A responsible debt limit increase that begins to eliminate wasteful Washington spending and puts us on a path towards a balanced budget is not only the right place to start, it's the only place to start.”