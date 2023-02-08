In GOP rebuttal, Sanders cites Biden’s age, calls him ‘unfit’

Far from wanting President Joe Biden to “finish the job” — a phrase he used repeatedly — Republicans responding to Tuesday’s State of the Union address said Biden was unfit to continue serving in the role and was leading the country down the wrong road.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, tasked with the Republican response, said that Americans have a choice “between normal or crazy,” and cast Biden and his fellow Democrats as the latter. In a speech that focused on GOP priorities like the border and support for the military, she accused the left of starting culture wars.

Sanders emphasized the age gap between herself and Biden and called for “a new generation of Republican leadership,” as Republicans are likely to try and cast Biden as too old for another White House term in the 2024 campaign.

“President Biden and I don’t have a lot in common,” she said. “At 40 I'm the youngest governor in the country, and at 80 he’s the oldest president in American history. I’m the first woman to lead my state and he’s the first man to surrender this presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

Party leaders typically select an up-and-coming member of the party to give the response to a State of the Union. Sanders, a former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump and the daughter of a former Arkansas governor, was sworn in as Arkansas’ governor last month.