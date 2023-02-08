New ‘SALT’ caucus rejuvenates efforts to relieve deduction cap

​A bipartisan group of House members relaunched a "SALT" caucus on Wednesday as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle prepare for another fight over scrapping a $10,000 limit on deducting state and local taxes.

The caucus is planning to meet and attempt to coalesce around specific policies to deliver constituents relief from the SALT cap, and to serve as the go-to unit for any negotiations to come.

“The first thing we’re gonna do is hopefully find legislation that we can all agree on to address this,” caucus co-chair Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., said at a news conference. “And two, hopefully we can all stand together to make sure that any proposed extension of this cap doesn’t happen. That is very important because people are already talking about it.”

He’s leading the group with fellow Republican Young Kim of California and Democrats Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Anna G. Eshoo of California.

Republicans set the $10,000 cap in their 2017 tax law, losing some GOP votes in the process. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from high-tax, blue states like New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois — and particularly in cities and suburbs where the cost of living is high — are now pressing for relief. They could see some momentum thanks to a narrow Republican majority partly won by flipping seats in areas like New York City.