Blanton in the hot seat: Architect of the Capitol testifies for first time since bombshell report

Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton oscillated between dodging and outright denial Thursday as lawmakers peppered him with questions about allegations of unethical behavior and abuse of his office.

Thursday’s House Administration hearing was Blanton’s first appearance before a congressional panel since a damning inspector general report was released in October. That report found Blanton had misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer, repeatedly misused his government-issued vehicle and led, along with his wife, prohibited private Capitol tours during COVID-19 lockdown. The misuse of the vehicle cost taxpayers nearly $14,000, the report stated.

Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., characterized the report’s findings as “highly concerning” and began the hearing by announcing his plans to address “the elephant in the room.”

But Blanton pushed back. “I am frustrated by the current distraction created by the inspector general’s report. … I wholeheartedly reject any assertion that I engaged in unethical behavior during my service to this country,” said the Capitol architect, who was appointed to a 10-year term by President Donald Trump in 2019.

“The report is filled with errors, omissions, mischaracterizations, misstatements and conclusory statements lacking evidence,” Blanton said, adding that he hadn’t had the chance to read the 800-page report in its entirety and instead had consumed only the 10-page summary.