The State of the Union … and other comedy acts — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week ending Feb. 10, 2023
By Chris HalePosted February 10, 2023 at 3:18pm
Happy SOTU Week! President Joe Biden mixes it up with Republicans during his annual address to Congress, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene informs former Twitter executives that she’s “In Congress. And you’re not,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace roasts colleagues at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation dinner — and more in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses.