Video

The State of the Union … and other comedy acts — Congressional Hits and Misses

Week ending Feb. 10, 2023

By Chris Hale
Posted February 10, 2023 at 3:18pm

Happy SOTU Week! President Joe Biden mixes it up with Republicans during his annual address to Congress, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene informs former Twitter executives that she’s “In Congress. And you’re not,” Republican Rep. Nancy Mace roasts colleagues at the annual Washington Press Club Foundation dinner — and more in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses.