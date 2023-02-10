US credits new programs for January drop in border crossings

The number of migrants encountered monthly at the southwest border dropped significantly in January, a dip that Biden administration officials attribute to recent “carrot-and-stick” style migration programs.

Border agents reported a 40 percent drop in total encounters with migrants last month, decreasing from a record 252,000 encounters in December to about 156,000 in January, according to data released Friday by Customs and Border Protection.

Of those, about 128,400 migrants were apprehended between ports of entry, according CBP, making January the lowest month of reported migrant encounters between ports in nearly two years.

Biden administration officials attributed the decline in border crossings to recent programs aimed at discouraging migrants from crossing the border in between ports of entry.

The administration announced a program in early January that would allow 30,000 migrants each month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua to apply to live in the U.S. temporarily, while also allowing migrants from those nations to be expelled from the country if they cross the border without authorization.