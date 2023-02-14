Republicans say in-person Congress will help bipartisanship; not everyone agrees

Deborah Ross doesn’t like to miss hearings or markups, even if it means no sleep.

The North Carolina Democrat recalled once, on a bipartisan CODEL to Japan, pulling an all-nighter to virtually attend a Judiciary Committee markup called at the last minute. “I was still voting at breakfast in Japan,” Ross said. “But my constituents’ voices were heard.”

But those were different times, and in the 118th Congress, that kind of virtual participation is gone.

Democrats controlled the House in Ross’ first term, and the country was still very much in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Party leaders tweaked House rules to allow members to show up remotely. Members sick with COVID-19 or concerned for their health could vote by proxy on the floor (though many exploited the loophole for nonmedical reasons) and could tune in virtually to committee meetings. Witnesses, too, could testify at hearings without physically appearing at the Capitol.

When the Democratic House majority evaporated, so too did remote work.