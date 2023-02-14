The unchangeable Marjorie Taylor Greene

There are three groups with infinite faith in the capacity of people to change their behavior in midlife: shrinks, advice columnists and political reporters.

During the House speaker's race, GOP incendiaries such as Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz refused to vote for Kevin McCarthy on all 15 ballots. In contrast, Marjorie Taylor Greene shrewdly allied herself early with McCarthy, lobbying to the end to win over her fellow Republican firebrands.

That strategic gambit was enough to inspire The Washington Post, The New York Times and other news outlets to suspend disbelief in January as they discovered Greene's newfound political maturity.

The Post story claimed, “Greene’s evolution was part of a deliberate effort that began during her turbulent first term in Congress.” (Evolution, by the way, is a key word in these journalistic chronicles of sudden, surprising growth.)

The Times, for its part, stressed Greene's political clout with McCarthy in “a relationship born of political expediency but fueled by a genuine camaraderie.” The article went on to describe Greene’s “outsize role as a policy adviser to Mr. McCarthy, who has little in the way of fixed ideology of his own.”