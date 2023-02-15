Main Street Caucus eyes ‘pragmatic’ conservative wins

They call themselves “pragmatic conservatives.”

The 70-member Republican Main Street Caucus comprises nearly a third of the House Republican Conference. After previous fits and starts, the caucus of self-described “serious legislators” reorganized last Congress to provide a greater voice for GOP members who are looking to get things done.

With their party now in the majority, Republican Main Street Caucus Chair Dusty Johnson and Vice Chair Stephanie Bice said in a joint interview that their group is stronger and more influential than ever and prepared to deliver conservative policy wins.

“We plan to be involved in every major piece of must-pass legislation,” Johnson of South Dakota said. “Our caucus hates cliffs, we hate dumpster fires, we hate chaos. We aim to be the grown-ups in the room.”

“We're reasonable, sensible Republicans that are looking at good policy for the country,” Bice of Oklahoma added. “The things that we're going to champion are initiatives that we can go back home and sell to our constituencies.”