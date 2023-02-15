On your mark. Get set. Yawn.

Some of the early names being floated as potential candidates for 2024 are silly.

Former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, for example, has been mentioned for months as a possible presidential candidate. Indeed, Hogan himself told Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto that he is giving “very serious consideration” to a White House bid.

Hogan is qualified to run, of course. He is more than 35 years of age, is a natural born citizen, and has lived in the United States for more than 14 years. Moreover, he served two terms as governor of a state, so he has credentials. He has even made stops in Iowa and New Hampshire, which adds to his status as a potential candidate for president.

But let’s get real here.

If you haven’t noticed, the current GOP is not your father’s Republican Party. Or even your grandfather’s — unless your grandfather was a follower of someone like Charles A. Lindbergh or even Benito Mussolini.