Photos of the week ending February 17, 2023

Washington was abuzz about UFOs this week as lawmakers looked for answers about the recent aerial objects shot down by the U.S. military. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on Capitol Hill to capture all of the flying saucer furor, and more.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during The National Association of Counties 2023 legislative conference at the Washington Hilton on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John Fetterman arrives at the Senate on Tuesday for the classified briefing on the three unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military. The Pennsylvania Democrat’s office announced Thursday that he had checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for inpatient treatment for clinical depression, (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer makes his way to another briefing in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday about the unidentified objects shot down over U.S. and Canadian airspace. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, right, talks with journalist Bob Woodward during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, left, and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama are seen during the panel’s Wednesday hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is pictured at her event in Charleston on Wednesday announcing her intention to run as a Republican candidate for president in 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A spectator at Haley’s presidential announcement event in Charleston, S.C., on Wednesday records the former Palmetto State governor with a smartphone. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow is seen next to her official portrait during the panel’s hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden arrives in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday to address the media about the aerial objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)