Mikulski: ‘Long before Google there was Chuck Kieffer’

I am sorry I could not be here with you in person. We gather to give a real tribute to two outstanding Appropriations Committee Senior Staff members Charles E. “Chuck” Kieffer and Chanda Betourney. A special shout out to Chanda. She always got the job done, and she worked so diligently for Sen. Leahy helping him serve the Nation and knows Vermont cold, and I mean REALLY cold!

Then, of course, there is Chuck Kieffer, who served our Nation with extraordinary public service for more than 40 years.

Dear Kieffer,

Long before Google there was Chuck Kieffer. Long before there was Wikipedia there was Chuck Kieffer. Who needs encyclopedia Britannica when you have Chuck Kieffer? In the Senate who needs a Parliamentarian or a Historian? We have had Chuck Kieffer.

All of us who have worked with him know that Chuck Kieffer is always there when you need him. For me, and previously leaders of the Appropriations Committee, we relied upon him. Truly possessing an Encyclopedic understanding of the Federal budget. Yet, he also could translate what it meant to people, their communities as well as the Country. I counted on him for his vast years of experience in government from working at OMB, until he was rescued and came over to the Appropriations committee. When Chuck came into our meetings, all could be rest assured that he would be prepared, really smart, and offer sensible solutions with a pragmatic strategy for achieving them. But, most of all, Chuck Kieffer is a really terrific human being. Civil, collegial, compassionate, and even a little cunning when necessary.