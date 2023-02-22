Tester run helps Democrats, but Montana still an uphill fight

Corrected 6:47 p.m. | Montana Sen. Jon Tester’s announcement Wednesday that he will run for a fourth term provided some relief to Democrats seeking to hold on to their narrow majority while facing a perilous map next year.

Instead of the party having to scramble to find a candidate, Tester is a former state senator with high favorability ratings who led potential challengers in an early poll by a Republican consultant. But Montana has gotten more Republican since his last race, and Democrats’ high hopes there have been smashed there before. In 2020, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock spent almost $48 million trying to unseat Republican Sen. Steve Daines, and Daines beat Bullock by 10 percentage points.

Tester’s statement Wednesday tried to assure residents he was still connected to them despite his years in the nation’s capital.

“As a third-generation farmer who still farms the land my grandparents settled more than 100 years ago, I know that people in Washington don’t understand what a hard day’s work looks like or the challenges working families are facing in Montana,” Tester said. “I am running for reelection so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs.”

CQ Vote Studies have found that Tester’s “party unity” score, which measures how often he voted with or against a majority of Senate Democrats on votes that split the two parties, ranged from 84 percent in 2007 to 97 percent in 2021 and 2022. Despite that high number, he had the fifth-lowest Democratic unity score last year, however.