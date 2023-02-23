FTX leaders’ political donations topped $1M weeks before bankruptcy

FTX executives, including former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, spent at least $1 million on contributions across the political spectrum in the weeks before the company’s bankruptcy, including a large donation to Senate Republican leadership.

From the end of September to the November midterm elections, which fell just days before FTX declared bankruptcy, almost 180 candidates reported donations from top FTX executives, who in many cases maxed out their contributions to campaigns and leadership political action committees.

That flurry of spending was the cap to at least $72.1 million in campaign and PAC donations over the two-year midterm cycle from the company and its executives, according to Federal Election Commission filings. More than 40 percent of the members of the 118th Congress received financial support from FTX executives and staff in the two years through direct contributions or money spent by super PACs in favor of their campaigns.

Bankman-Fried, who reported $39.9 million in political contributions in 2021 and 2022, faces eight counts of conspiracy and fraud, including an allegation that he violated campaign finance laws. His company, now under the leadership of CEO John J. Ray III, is trying to claw back the donations made by Bankman-Fried and other executives. Many lawmakers earlier said they would donate the contributions to charity.

Bankman-Fried, Co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets Ryan Salame, and FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh were the company's most active political donors.