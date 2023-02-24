Power Rankings: Biden claims top spot, McCarthy cracks top three

Lawmakers return next week for a legislative session that will feature one or both chambers in session for five consecutive weeks, but don’t expect much actual legislating.

When they get back to town, lawmakers will find a president on a roll — at home and abroad. They are not expected to send him any major bills any time soon, but the dynamics of who the big players will be later this year when they must are starting to take shape.

Here is the latest version of your columnist’s Political Power Rankings — and there are many changes at the top.

Top of the mountain

(1) President Joe Biden: Powerful moments, an unexpected domestic spending bill last fall and some crafty State of the Union negotiating — and the return of “Scranton Joe” at home and abroad — have fueled his methodical rise in these rankings.

Biden’s presidency was sputtering last June, when your columnist ranked him ninth, ahead of only Donald Trump. But by September’s version, Biden had moved up to sixth — and, with the hindsight that House Republicans would not win as many seats as initially projected, could have been ranked as high as fifth.