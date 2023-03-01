Democrats see laws they passed last year as route back to majority

BALTIMORE — Without the agenda-setting power of the majority, House Democrats were huddling with President Joe Biden and a slew of administration officials to focus on implementing laws they passed with one-party control of the last Congress.

The House Democrats 2023 Issues Conference that runs through the end of the week also includes discussions about how to make sure voters know about what they did, as Democrats focus on taking back the speaker’s gavel in 2024.

"We run to win, we win to govern, we govern to make life better for everyday Americans, and we've done that in an extraordinary way with the legislative agenda that we've been able to get over the finish line in the last Congress," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters. "And now we're working together to make sure that we bring those legislative accomplishments to life for every single American that we are privileged to represent across the country."

Despite what Jeffries saw as wins in the last Congress, House Democrats lost a net nine seats to Republicans last year, with the biggest losses — four seats, when one lost to reapportionment is counted — coming in the minority leader’s home state.

A super PAC aligned with the party’s House leadership, House Majority PAC, said last month it would spend $45 million on New York races this cycle.