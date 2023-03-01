Democrats see laws they passed last year as route back to majority
Biden kicks off party’s House retreat, as conservatives stage their own meeting in another part of Maryland
BALTIMORE — Without the agenda-setting power of the majority, House Democrats were huddling with President Joe Biden and a slew of administration officials to focus on implementing laws they passed with one-party control of the last Congress.
The House Democrats 2023 Issues Conference that runs through the end of the week also includes discussions about how to make sure voters know about what they did, as Democrats focus on taking back the speaker’s gavel in 2024.
"We run to win, we win to govern, we govern to make life better for everyday Americans, and we've done that in an extraordinary way with the legislative agenda that we've been able to get over the finish line in the last Congress," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters. "And now we're working together to make sure that we bring those legislative accomplishments to life for every single American that we are privileged to represent across the country."
Despite what Jeffries saw as wins in the last Congress, House Democrats lost a net nine seats to Republicans last year, with the biggest losses — four seats, when one lost to reapportionment is counted — coming in the minority leader’s home state.
A super PAC aligned with the party’s House leadership, House Majority PAC, said last month it would spend $45 million on New York races this cycle.
The Democrats’ gathering comes as conservative Republicans who have leadership roles in the chamber this year are featured speakers at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md. Topics there include Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., talking about curbing the IRS, and Oversight and Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaking about the “Biden Crime Family.”
In Baltimore, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene said her focus is on her party being able to pick the next speaker. She said members of the caucus are well aware that “to make sure that we can continue to not just talk about the future of our country but actually implement the policies that make a difference, that we need to take back that gavel.”
The Democrat from Washington state noted that with the recent election of Jennifer McClellan to fill the seat vacated by the death of fellow Democrat A. Donald McEachin, Democrats will hold 213 seats, while Republicans will hold 222.
“We have 18 seats that Republicans are in that President Biden won in 2020, and so we have an incredible opportunity right there,” DelBene said. Eleven of those seats are held by Republicans who first won in November, including six in New York.
In addition to the president, Democrats are scheduled to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris, several cabinet secretaries, and other officials, including infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu and OMB Director Shalanda Young.
"We've done the tough part, we've passed the pieces of legislation. Now we need to put them into practice," said House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California.
Aguilar said some of the discussion during the three-day conference would be about messaging. After being asked about the recurring sound bites being used in House Democratic messaging, Democratic Policy and Communications Committee chair Joe Neguse sought to offer some specifics.
“Behind every one of those sound bites are transformative investments that are making a real difference in the lives of American people. So what do we mean when we say putting people over politics? We mean fighting for lower costs, capping insulin at $35 for every senior on Medicare in the United States of America,” Neguse, D-Colo., told reporters. “That's a huge deal for a whole lot of seniors in Colorado in the middle of the country and from coast to coast.”
The issues conference was convening hours after Biden and the Democrats could claim a policy victory on the drug pricing front, with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announcing it was voluntarily capping the price of insulin, beyond Medicare beneficiaries.
“Last year, I signed a law to cap insulin at $35 for seniors and I called on pharma companies to bring prices down for everyone on their own. Today, Eli Lilly did that,” Biden said in a statement earlier Wednesday. “It’s a big deal, and it’s time for other manufacturers to follow.”