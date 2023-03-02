FDA could widen path for OTC birth control, statins

A Biden administration proposal to broaden access to over-the-counter medications is drawing interest from manufacturers of products as varied as birth control, erectile dysfunction and cholesterol medication.

But while some companies are already altering plans to fit the proposal’s requirements, the idea is also raising concerns among consumer advocates over cost and safety issues.

The proposed rule would allow drugmakers to sell certain products over the counter with an extra step, or an “additional condition for nonprescription use,” to help mitigate safety concerns.

That could include a brief phone, online or in-store survey designed to weed out those at higher risk for side effects or who are taking other medications that could trigger harmful reactions.

The Food and Drug Administration is aiming to finalize the rule by October, though that timeline is subject to change.