House Administration Democrats vexed by decision on Jan. 6 footage

Democratic members of the House panel possessing the records from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are angered and left with a litany of questions after Speaker Kevin McCarthy unilaterally decided to share footage of the attack with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The Jan. 6 select committee records were transferred in January to the House Administration Committee under Republican House rules, but members said they were not consulted before the footage was released.

“He [McCarthy] totally went around, not just the subcommittee, but the entire committee,” Rep. Norma J. Torres, D-Calif., ranking member of the panel’s Subcommittee on Oversight, said Wednesday. “I hope Ethics will have something to say about this. I think it needs to be investigated on all different levels.”

McCarthy, R-Calif., shared 44,000 hours of footage with Carlson, who has downplayed the severity of the insurrection and spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, without consulting his leadership team or Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Jeffries on Wednesday called the move “irresponsible” at his weekly press conference and said it could “jeopardize protocols to safety, the well-being of everyone who serves in this Capitol, including staff, the Capitol Police, and visitors who come all throughout the country to experience the citadel of our democracy.”