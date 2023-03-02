Lawmakers best lobbyists again at hockey charity event

In an 8-3 rout, the team known as the Lawmakers on Wednesday put their rivals, the Lobbyists, on ice at the 13th Congressional Hockey Challenge, a charity event that works to advance access to hockey.

The Lawmakers this year were made up of one actual member of Congress, Rep. Tom Emmer, and filled out with congressional staff and others with connections to Capitol Hill. They started strong and secured their fifth straight win — along with bragging rights they carry to next year.

Both sides employed the services of Olympians from the U.S. Women’s National Team. Haley Skarupa, a 2018 gold medalist, secured the puck for the Lawmakers on the opening faceoff. From there, the team set a fast pace and put strong pressure on their opponents’ net.

Robert MacGregor, a professional staff member with the House Natural Resources Committee, scored the first goal of the night for the Lawmakers to the delight of the crowd at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington.

Playing off that momentum, seconds later, William Bensur — press secretary for Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. — gave the Lawmakers a 2-0 lead.