CBO director to brief House members ahead of budget release

Congressional Budget Office Director Phillip L. Swagel will brief House members Wednesday on the agency’s budget and economic outlook as lawmakers consider whether to adjust spending levels in conjunction with lifting the debt limit.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans have said they will not support a “clean” debt limit increase and are seeking to negotiate a cut in overall spending relative to the current fiscal year. Democrats have said they will not negotiate around the statutory borrowing limit, which must be raised to ensure the government can continue meeting its obligations on time.

Swagel’s scheduled briefing Wednesday follows smaller discussions he’s held with lawmakers since CBO released its 10-year budget and economic outlook on Feb. 15, including briefings last week for House Energy and Commerce Republicans and members of the Republican Study Committee.

The federal government will run out of cash to pay all its bills sometime between July and September unless the statutory debt limit is lifted, the CBO said last month.

The CBO reported projected deficits over the next decade will grow by $3.1 trillion, or 20 percent, from its forecast last May because of spending in a variety of new laws as well as higher inflation and interest rates. The fiscal 2023 deficit is now expected to come in at $1.41 trillion, or $426 billion higher than the agency's forecast last year.