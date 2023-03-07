New Dems Chair Kuster seeks to bridge the congressional divide

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: You've won six consecutive elections to Congress, by some accounts a record among New Hampshire Democrats seeking major offices. How do you maintain that in a swing state like New Hampshire?

A: My district is 30 percent registered Democrats, 30 percent registered Republicans and 40 percent undeclared independent. So, by definition, I need to appeal across the aisle. My district is pro-choice, pro-gun, pro-environment, pro-jobs. As long as I can navigate that, then I can always find common ground. I am very pro-choice and have been my entire adult life. And I come from this Republican background of less government interference with people's personal lives. And that's the way I always talk about my pro-choice position. And so, for example, this year after the Dobbs decision, I think that was a major factor in the election. I ended up winning by 12 points. That's the biggest margin I've had.

Q: One of the New Democrat Coalition’s charges is to work across the aisle to find bipartisan solutions. Are you concerned that it might be harder to find compromise?

A: I think the Republican Party has been unduly influenced by an extreme right-wing agenda, but what I want to say is this term feels different. This term, Republicans that I used to work with in my first, second, third, fourth term, are back wanting to work, to get together. I think taking 15 ballots to just elect the speaker of the House and get this institution up on its feet to move forward was extremely frustrating for our colleagues. I've had a colleague who's a friend of mine said that was the worst week of his life in Congress. And so now, people are coming to us to sponsor bipartisan legislation. This is kind of what a divided government does — if they want a bill to get through the Senate and get signed by the president, they have to have bipartisan co-sponsors. And so now they're saying, let's get together to socialize.