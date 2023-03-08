Biden immigration discussions rile Hispanic Democratic lawmakers

Hispanic Democrats in the Senate expressed optimism last month about the Biden administration’s direction on immigration and border policy, after what several described as a “constructive” and “productive” meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at the Capitol.

The senators said they raised concerns about potential new asylum restrictions, but Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., who chairs the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, said Mayorkas “clearly knows what he’s doing.”

Since then, however, the Department of Homeland Security has released a sprawling proposal that includes tougher asylum restrictions for migrants who cross through another country en route to the U.S.-Mexico border, and the agency reportedly has considered reviving the Trump administration’s practice of detaining migrant families.

The apparent moves to ramp up controversial immigration enforcement policies have rankled those congressional Democrats who have pushed President Joe Biden to adopt more humane immigration policies — especially since Biden blasted the previous administration’s policies during his campaign for the White House.

Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico all separately said Tuesday that any plans to detain migrant families had not been discussed at the February meeting with Mayorkas.