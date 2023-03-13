The incredible shrinking GOP presidential field

There has been plenty of chatter over the past year about the size of the GOP presidential field for 2024. Some expect a crowd, while others think the eventual field will be relatively small.

Right now, there are two announced hopefuls: former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor. (I wrote about Haley in a previous column.)

If you are already yelling at me to add Vivek Ramaswamy to my list, you can stop right now. He has no chance to be nominated, which means that he isn’t a serious contender. He might be this cycle’s Andrew Yang, but that’s about all. At this point, he doesn’t merit being included.

We know that former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is out of the race. But, like Ramaswamy, Hogan never had a chance, and it is a waste of column inches to spend any time on his liabilities as a candidate in the Republican contest.

That leaves a miles-long list of “potential” candidates, including contenders in the anti-Trump wing of the party, such as former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.