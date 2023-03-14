Sweeping GOP energy bill would sweep away Biden’s climate agenda

House Republicans unveiled legislation Tuesday to repeal a new methane emissions fee and "green bank" to spur low-carbon projects enacted under Democratic control last year, direct regulatory agencies to speed up the approval of energy projects, and more.

While the bill in its entirety is unlikely to win a majority in the Democrat-controlled Senate, it lays out a clear picture of Republican views on energy: less worry about the long-term dangers of global climate change and more determination that the U.S. should continue to harvest the near-term wealth and jobs made possible by its domestic fossil energy resources.

“This bill counters President Biden’s attack on our domestic energy and includes permitting reforms that will speed construction for major infrastructure projects across the country,” said Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said the bill was a compilation of work from members on the Energy and Commerce Committee, the House Natural Resources Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

[GOP takes up arms against Biden’s energy, climate spending plan]