New Majority Whip Tom Emmer is here to listen to colleagues, not bully them

Look, the whip’s job is to make sure that everybody is heard … as a final product is put together. And I would imagine that [House Budget] Chairman Jodey Arrington is going to have something to say about that; Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern is going to have something to say about that; Brian Fitzpatrick on behalf of the [Problem Solvers Caucus] is going to have something to say; Scott Perry and his group [the Freedom Caucus] — they’re all going to weigh in.

Once the speaker signs off, you’ll have those details. I can guarantee it will involve the discretionary side of the budget, and, frankly, I can guarantee it’ll involve the whole budget. You got to put this spending curve back on line to balance, and I think Republicans were elected to do just that.

Q: You talked about getting all the GOP factions on board, but in the last handful of debt ceiling fights over the past decade, a pattern emerged: The House GOP debated among itself, while the House Democrats refused to negotiate. Eventually, the Senate struck a deal with the White House that the House had to take. Why do you think the pattern will be different this year?

A: Again, I’d argue that the whip is the facilitator. It will be the speaker that will set that tone. And to answer your question, the speaker has already said we’re not going to have any omnibus bills. He’s sending a message to the Senate: We send over our appropriations bills in a timely fashion, you need to work on them. You’re going to have to respond to those appropriations bills with your priorities, and if we have to, we’ll have a conference.

That will ultimately determine if this is a different Congress from others, if that happens. [Under Democratic leadership of the House,] it’s been “our way or the highway.” There wasn’t a lot of bipartisan work being done. Once it went to the Senate, it just sat there.