Coordinated focus let House Jan. 6 panel grab the public’s attention

The first in a series of reports about how congressional investigations changed in the aftermath of the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Through more than a dozen hearings, an 18-month investigation and a more than 800-page final report, the bipartisan House Jan. 6 select committee did something rare — it presented a single argument to the public.

With a level of polish that surpassed any previous panel, complete with planned speeches read off teleprompters and factual presentations replete with edited video and 3D renderings, the panel laid blame for the first violent attack on the transfer of presidential power in the nation’s history at the feet of former President Donald Trump.

The committee’s former chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel “demonstrated to the public that we can get the work done without name-calling, without finger pointing and produce a product that the public can be proud of.”

“The legacy will be that we proved it could be done,” Thompson said.