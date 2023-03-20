DOJ asks Supreme Court to review domestic violence gun ruling

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that struck down a federal law that prohibits gun possession for individuals under domestic violence restraining orders.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in February based its decision on a Supreme Court case from last year that expanded Second Amendment rights and has led other courts to strike down other gun restrictions.

In a petition sent to the court that urged quick action, the Justice Department argued that governments have “long disarmed” people who present a threat to other people’s safety.

"And if allowed to stand, it would thwart Congress’s considered judgment that persons who have been found to be a threat to their intimate partners or children should not be permitted to acquire or possess firearms," the Justice Department brief states.

Millions of Americans will be victims of intimate-partner abuse and the risk of homicide rises when there's a gun in a house that has a domestic abuser, the government wrote.