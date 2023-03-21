Why this liberal is calling for a (muted) cheer for Mitch McConnell

These are words that I never thought that I would type: I miss Mitch McConnell.

After a fall, a concussion and a five-day hospital stay, the 81-year-old Senate Republican leader is now recovering at a rehabilitation facility.

I have long subscribed to the orthodox liberal view of McConnell as an amoral partisan infighter who has aggressively weaponized the filibuster to thwart any Democratic president. The Kentucky senator also set up an assembly line to confirm right-wing federal judges and Supreme Court justices that Henry Ford might have envied.

Under this interpretation, McConnell has no consistent ideology beyond scheming for political advantage, and his only belief system is gamesmanship.

After all, Alec MacGillis' less-than-admiring 2014 biography of McConnell was titled "The Cynic."