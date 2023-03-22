Moderna CEO grilled by Senate panel over planned price hike

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel attempted on Wednesday to win over lawmakers irate about the company’s planned COVID-19 vaccine price increase, weathering a barrage of criticism from Democrats angry at the company’s profits from its groundbreaking mRNA vaccine.

In a voluntary appearance before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and its firebrand chairman, Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, Bancel defended the company, whose vaccine sped to market in record time, helped end worldwide shutdowns and turned Moderna’s top executives into billionaires.

Moderna plans to hike the price of its COVID-19 shot from $26 to between $110 and $130 as vaccine purchases transition from the federal government to commercial payers. Bancel said the company was also in discussions over prices for Medicare, Medicaid and other government payers.

“You can come up with all the great drugs in the world — we appreciate that — but if people can’t access them,” Sanders said, “or they go broke or go bankrupt having to buy them, it doesn’t mean anything to those people.”

Ranking member Bill Cassidy, R-La., said he shared Sanders’ concerns about drug prices, but dismissed the tone of the hearing as a “show trial and public shaming.” He trumpeted the millions of lives saved by the vaccines, in addition to preventing billions of dollars in costs to the global economy by ending shutdowns.