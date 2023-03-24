House GOP leaders question discipline for Border Patrol agents

A trio of House Republican leaders raised concerns Friday that border agents would be unfairly disciplined for their treatment of Haitian migrants while on horseback after an incident in 2021 got widespread attention.

Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. James R. Comer, chairman of the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Mark E. Green, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, said they had heard that potential disciplinary action against the agents involved would be decided by a “senior executive with no Border Patrol or law enforcement experience.”

If Customs and Border Protection proceeds with this, it “will result in an uninformed and potentially unfair disciplinary decision,” the three committee leaders wrote acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller in a letter first obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The letter comes more than a year after images of horseback border agents using their reins and appearing to whip Haitian migrants in South Texas went viral in September 2021, prompting widespread condemnation and backlash.

The images were released amid a sharp rise in migration from Haitian citizens in Texas’ Del Rio sector, resulting in as many as 15,000 migrants crowded under the international bridge at once in dangerously high temperatures.