From lens of GOP’s Main Street to the bipartisan Problem Solvers, Johnson sees solutions

Q: Of the GOP’s “five families,” you are the chair of the Republican Main Street Caucus. You’re also a vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. You’re a member of the Republican Study Committee. Have you ever thought about joining the other two — the Republican Governance Group and Freedom Caucus — just so you can complete the set?

A: The biggest shortage we have in this town is time. If I'm going to be a part of a group, I really want to make sure I invest enough time to be a valuable part of it. So, no, I’m not really in a position of joining any more groups right now.

Q: More seriously, there’s been a lot of attention in the press to the GOP’s slim House majority and the potential for the Freedom Caucus to play the spoiler. But dealmakers like you, in theory, could wield even more power and dominate negotiations on big legislation with Democrats or the Senate. In practice, will that happen?

A: Nobody’s going to control the House. The idea that everybody has to get their minds wrapped around [is] the fact that everyone has a veto. I mean, we have a tendency to focus on how the Freedom Caucus could say no to things, but so could any of the other five families. And that’s why I think cooperation and coordination are going to be really key.

Q: The Democratic position is that the debt ceiling should be separate from budget negotiations. Is using the debt ceiling as leverage inviting the chaos that Main Street Republicans have said we should avoid?