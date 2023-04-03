Indictment will not only affect Trump in 2024 election

ANALYSIS — Even if legal problems don’t hinder former President Donald Trump’s political comeback attempt, they could hurt other Republican candidates on the ballot in 2024.

Republicans won’t have to reckon with the electoral ramifications of Trump’s indictment for now. But much of the short-term analysis (or more specifically, the overall Republican response) to Trump’s reported 34-count indictment by a Manhattan grand jury is lacking and could prove to be politically shortsighted.

One of the core GOP arguments in defense of Trump is that the investigation is a politically driven charade by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. That could be both true and help Trump fire up his supporters, but it says nothing about the former president’s innocence.

To put it another way, an investigation can be political and the accused be guilty. Partisan politics by the other party is not an excuse to conduct crimes.

Investigations conducted by the new GOP majority in the House into various aspects of President Joe Biden’s family and administration are politically driven, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the accused Democrats are innocent of wrongdoing. Similarly, Republicans’ criticism that Bragg and other law enforcement officials aren’t sufficiently prosecuting other crimes doesn’t mean Trump is innocent.