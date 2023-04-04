Amid Trump 24/7, Biden focuses on business as usual

Amid the frenzy over former President Donald Trump's arraignment, the White House was trying to continue with business as usual, even if no one watching cable or network news was paying attention Tuesday.

President Joe Biden met with his science and technology advisers at the White House as Trump was appearing in a Manhattan courtroom. He did not entertain questions from reporters about the charges against his predecessor and possible future rival.

Biden thanked members of the council for attending the in-person meeting, and when a reporter asked whether artificial intelligence is dangerous, the president responded, “It remains to be seen. Could be.”

He added, “Social media has already shown us the harm the technology can do without the right safeguards in place. As I said in the State of the Union address to Congress, Congress needs to pass bipartisan privacy legislation that would impose strict limits on personal tech companies and all these things."

Wall-to-wall television coverage of the former president and current 2024 candidate’s trip from his Manhattan residence to the courthouse for his arrest and arraignment ran throughout White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s press briefing, on a day when the current administration had plenty of good news.